Body found in freezer of New Iberia Arby’s was employee

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the freezer of a New Iberia restaurant on Thursday, May 11, KATC News reports.

According to KATC, an employee discovered the body of another employee Thursday evening.

Officers with the New Iberia Police Department were called to an Arby’s Restaurant located on Admiral Doyle Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, a spokesperson for the department.

The case is being investigated as suspicious at this time, Hughes stated.

More details are expected to be released on Friday.

KATC reports the Arby’s Restaurant released the following statement:

We are aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in New Iberia, LA. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the police department.

