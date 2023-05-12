Body found in freezer of New Iberia Arby’s was employee

Facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the freezer of a New Iberia restaurant on Thursday, May 11, KATC News reports.

According to KATC, an employee discovered the body of another employee Thursday evening.

Officers with the New Iberia Police Department were called to an Arby’s Restaurant located on Admiral Doyle Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, a spokesperson for the department.

The case is being investigated as suspicious at this time, Hughes stated.

More details are expected to be released on Friday.

KATC reports the Arby’s Restaurant released the following statement:

