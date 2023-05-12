All lanes reopened after deadly vehicle fire on I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

WHISKEY BAY, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Friday, May 12.

Louisiana State Police confirmed someone died as a result of the fire but the victim’s name has not been released. Troopers said all lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the highway closed just after midnight.

I-10 East remains closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (Mile Marker 129) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion remains approximately 4 miles in length. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 12, 2023

**WARNING: Some people may find the video below disturbing**

*Viewer discretion is advised*

A viewer sent video of the charred wreckage and traffic backups after a vehicle fire on I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

