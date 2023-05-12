‘Aliye’s Law’: La. lawmaker proposes bill for high school students to learn about organ donation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make it a requirement for all high school students to learn about organ donation.

Rep. Barry Ivey drafted the proposal in memory of Aliye Ringe, a Baton Rouge teenager who tragically lost her life over a year ago.

“When Allie first got her driver’s license, first she decided not to be a donor,” said Leah Veck, Ringe’s grandmother.

At the age of 16, Ringe made a last-minute decision to become an organ donor when she got her license.

In December 2021, Ringe died unexpectedly after a car crash, but her organs were used to save five strangers on Christmas Day. Veck says that was the ultimate gift.

“She gave five families Christmas miracles,” Veck said.

Since that moment, Veck felt compelled to educate young people about the benefits of becoming an organ donor.

The proposed bill titled “Aliye’s Law” would require public schools to incorporate organ donation instruction into their existing curriculum.

“We’re not asking for a whole course. We’re asking for a lesson in organ donation be added to our high school class that is required for graduation,” Veck said.

If passed, each public high school would provide a minimum of 30 minutes of annual instruction about organ donation to their students.

The lesson would be integrated into the current curriculum of a class, such as health education.

“We leave that up to the school district to determine how they want to implement the policy, so we won’t have any specific time requirements, and it doesn’t have to happen every year, it just has to happen once in that student’s four years of high school,” Rep. Ivey said.

Rep. Ivey says they are not forcing students to become donors. He says they just want them to be properly informed and help get rid of a lot of misinformation.

”We respect religious beliefs, and some people don’t want to, but there are a lot of misinformation out there and I’m personally aware of some and it’s kind of biased my decisions in the past,” Ivey said.

Nearly two thousand people are waiting for an organ transplant in the state of Louisiana, but that could change if this bill gains enough support.

“We want to be more like Aliye,” Veck said.

The bill is scheduled for a floor debate on Wednesday, May 17.

