7 LSU softball players earn All-SEC honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team had seven players earn All-SEC honors for the season, the league announced Friday, May 12.

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen and junior outfielder Ali Newland were named to the 2023 All-SEC First Team.

Junior outfielder Ciara Briggs, junior shortstop Taylor Pleasants, sophomore outfielder McKenzie Redoutey, and freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon each earned a spot on the 2023 All-SEC Second Team.

Junior first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez, along with Briggs, Pleasants, and Redoutey were named to the 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team.

The seven selections for the Tigers are the most by any team in the SEC. LSU is also the only school with multiple players named to the All-Defensive Team.

