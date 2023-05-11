Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Increase in teen binge eating after COVID

Eating disorders increased in teens and young adults during the pandemic.
Eating disorders increased in teens and young adults during the pandemic.(MGN)
By Cyndy McGrath, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Eating disorders increased in teens and young adults during the pandemic. By some studies, the rates of anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder were up by 15 percent, and despite life returning somewhat to normal, researchers say binge eating is still a problem for teens.

An extreme obsession with weight and body image. Eating disorders, especially binge eating, increased among young people during COVID lockdowns and it’s not getting better.

Yale School of Medicine clinical psychologist, Janet Lydecker, Ph.D. emphasizes, “It’s been stressful for kids to go back to school. They’re in a different setting. They’ve missed a year, sometimes two years, of being in person with their peers, and that’s stressful.”

During a binge, teens consume large amounts of food in a short period of time - as many as one to two thousand calories in one or two hours. The binge is usually followed by feelings of extreme shame or guilt. Lydecker says parents can watch for signs of secretive eating.

“It can be finding wrappers and evidence that the kid has maybe gone to a convenience store and picked up a bunch of snacks on their own. Going to a fast food restaurant, but then eating in the parking lot or going to the convenience store, but eating on the way home,” Lydecker explains.

Teens may have a sudden change in foods they like to eat, or avoid family meals all together. Lydecker says parents should be supportive and look for professional help.

Lydecker adds, “We want to catch eating disorders as young as possible and as quickly after they emerge as possible.”

Lydecker says cognitive behavior therapy is effective in helping teens regain healthy eating habits.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Biden ends national Covid-19 emergency
COVID-19 federal emergency ending, industries impacted by COVID
YOUR HEALTH: Mental health awareness month; Replacing bad thoughts
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
YOUR HEALTH: Smart knee gives clues to stepping success