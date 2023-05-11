Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

VIDEO: Drivers throw rocks, landscaping blocks in road rage incident

Traffic cameras show multiple people throwing rocks and large pieces of concrete at each other's cars. (WCCO, MNDOT, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) - Police in Minnesota say one man is facing assault charges after a wild road rage incident that was caught on traffic cameras.

Police and troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a road rage incident around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday at an off-ramp in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield. The incident apparently began on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis and continued to the off-ramp, where officers say those involved “exited their vehicles and engaged in a physical altercation.”

Traffic camera video shows several people throwing objects at each other’s vehicles. At least one person can be seen throwing a landscaping block from a nearby yard.

A driver in a black SUV allegedly tried to run over a pedestrian, a near miss that drivers like Beret Mangino say is scary to think about.

“I think it’s sad that we live in a world where we even have to encounter that or worry about it,” Mangino said. “There’s more to life than the next two hours than there is within a two minute road rage incident.”

Police say they were able to find the three people involved in the incident, and one man faces assault charges.

“What it is is pride. People got too much animosity, got too much anger,” said Lovell Wheeler, a driver from Colorado. “Some things you’ve got to learn to accept and what you can’t change, you go about your life. Life is short.”

Police are also reminding people not to get out of their cars for a fight under any circumstances. Anyone caught in a road rage situation is encouraged to exit the situation and call law enforcement.

“If you confront them, possibly something could happen. You could get into a fight, or even worse yet, something else could escalate the situation,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the state patrol.

Both the state patrol and Richfield Police say they still consider this an active and open investigation.

The state patrol doesn’t track road rage incidents, but they do track calls for aggressive driving. Recently, they say they have been getting as many as 20 calls a day.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Detectives looking to identify woman who stole internet system from neighborhood club house.
Detectives arrest woman who stole internet system from neighborhood clubhouse
Eating disorders increased in teens and young adults during the pandemic.
YOUR HEALTH: Increase in teen binge eating after COVID
Traffic cameras show multiple people throwing rocks and large pieces of concrete at each...
Man faces assault charges after road rage incident caught on camera
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 11
Good rain chances continue today but drier, hotter into the weekend