Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Denham Springs officer injured in shooting in Denham Springs shopping center

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular shopping center in Denham Springs.

It took place sometime after 4 p.m. outside of the Big Lots and Petco on South Range Avenue.

According to sources, a Denham Springs Police Officer was injured during the shooting his condition is unknown.

Officials state that the suspect fled and was shot.

Both the officer and suspect were transferred to a local hospital.

Denham Springs Police states that there was a disturbance between a male and female and the suspect started shooting when officers responded.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including Denham Springs Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State Police.

WAFB has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Tornado Watch issued on Thursday, May 11, 2023
Tornado Watch issued along La.-Miss. line for storm potential today
Man with gunshot wounds arrives at hospital Thursday morning
Student carrying backpack near school bus
Ascension Parish School Board reviews safety policies ahead of next school year
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad