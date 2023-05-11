Denham Springs officer injured in shooting in Denham Springs shopping center

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular shopping center in Denham Springs.

It took place sometime after 4 p.m. outside of the Big Lots and Petco on South Range Avenue.

According to sources, a Denham Springs Police Officer was injured during the shooting his condition is unknown.

Officials state that the suspect fled and was shot.

Both the officer and suspect were transferred to a local hospital.

Denham Springs Police states that there was a disturbance between a male and female and the suspect started shooting when officers responded.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including Denham Springs Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State Police.

WAFB has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.