‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

