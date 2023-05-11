New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home

Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints...
Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team next to head coach Dennis Allen, left, during a press conference at the Saints training facility in Metairie, La. Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday (May 11), the NFL released the full 2023 schedule in a 7 p.m. broadcast. The New Orleans Saints will kickoff their 2023 season opener at home against the Tennessee Titans.

New Orleans Saints fans already know which teams the Black and Gold will face in the Superdome and on the road, but will find out Thursday when.

It’s already been confirmed that none of the Saints’ games will take place overseas.

With an average opponent win percentage of .427%, the Saints will have the second softest schedule this year, according to the NFL.

Week 1 (Sep. 10): vs. Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS

Week 2 (Sep. 18): at Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football, ESPN (via NFL)

Week 3 (Sep. 24): at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX (via The Athletic)

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon, FOX

Week 5 (Oct. 8): at New England Patriots, Noon, CBS

Week 6 (Oct. 15): at Houston Texans, Noon, FOX

Week 7 (Oct. 19): Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

Week 8 (Oct. 29): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon, FOX

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Chicago Bear, Noon, FOX

Week 10 (Nov. 12): at Minnesota Vikings, Noon, FOX

Week 11 (Nov. 19): BYE WEEK

Week 12 (Nov. 26): at Atlanta Falcons, Noon, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)

Week 13 (Dec. 3): Detroit Lions, Noon, FOX

Week 14 (Dec. 10): Carolina Panthers, Noon, FOX

Week 15 (Dec. 17): New York, Giants, Noon, FOX

Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Week 17 (Dec. 31): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon, FOX

Week 18 (Jan. 7): vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)

The Saints finished in third place in the NFC South at 7-10 last year.

The team made several moves in the offseason, signing former Raiders QB Derek Carr and Lions RB Jamaal Williams.

In the 2023 Draft, the Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round at No. 29 overall.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)

Five takes from the Saints 2023 draft

Five takes on Saints drafting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee

