Man with gunshot wounds arrives at hospital Thursday morning

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives have not named a person of interest in the death investigation of a 20-year-old man who arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday morning.

A deputy working at Pointe Coupee General Hospital first encountered the injured man around 1 a.m. Thursday, May 11.

He did not survive his injuries.

Investigators have not shared the man’s name with the public.

So far, the investigation has led Pointe Coupee Parish detectives to a remote location off of LA-1 in Lettsworth.

