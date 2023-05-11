Facebook
Man with gunshot wounds arrives at hospital Thursday morning

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives have not named a person of interest in the death investigation of a 20-year-old man who arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday morning.

A deputy working at Pointe Coupee General Hospital first encountered the injured man around 1 a.m. Thursday, May 11.

He did not survive his injuries.

Investigators have not shared the man’s name with the public.

So far, the investigation has led Pointe Coupee Parish detectives to a remote location off of LA-1 in Lettsworth.

