Man accused of stealing guns during multiple burglaries

By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection with multiple burglaries.

They happened around the Garden District area, according to police.

During the burglaries, authorities report the man is believed to have stolen multiple guns.

If you can help identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

