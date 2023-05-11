Facebook
LSU hosts SEC Outdoor Championships

Track and Field Stadium
Track and Field Stadium(Getty Images Signature via Canva Pro)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will host the SEC Outdoor Championships at Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium starting Thursday, May 11.

The championships are scheduled to wrap up on Saturday, May 13.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The women and men enter the SEC Outdoor Championships both ranked No. 6 in the nation in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association Ratings Index. In the latest SEC ratings index, the LSU women are projected to finish sixth, while the men are slated to finish in second.

LSU’s women are projected to score 76 points this weekend based on their conference rankings heading into the championships. They enter this year’s meet with a league-leading 13 SEC women’s titles.

LSU’s men are projected to score 79 points this weekend based on their conference rankings heading into the championships.

All eyes will be on the men’s 4×100 team that holds the nation-leading time of 38.26 seconds from the last home meet of the season. The team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume are projected to score 10 points in the relay and 27 points in all other events combined.

