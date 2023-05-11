LSU gymnastics picks up graduate transfer from Florida
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has added a new member in the form of a graduate transfer from Florida.
All-arounder Savannah Schoenherr posted the news on social media on Thursday, May 11.
While at Florida, she was a three-time All-American and was named All-SEC in 2020.
In 2023, she suffered a broken foot right before the first meet, which forced her to sit the entire season.
