LSU gymnastics picks up graduate transfer from Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has added a new member in the form of a graduate transfer from Florida.

All-arounder Savannah Schoenherr posted the news on social media on Thursday, May 11.

Little wardrobe change👀 I guess purple and gold are my new favorite colors… Geaux tigers💜💛 pic.twitter.com/lXgy9rICLq — savannah schoenherr (@sav_fs) May 11, 2023

While at Florida, she was a three-time All-American and was named All-SEC in 2020.

In 2023, she suffered a broken foot right before the first meet, which forced her to sit the entire season.

