LSU gymnastics picks up graduate transfer from Florida

Florida's Savannah Schoenherr celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA...
Florida's Savannah Schoenherr celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has added a new member in the form of a graduate transfer from Florida.

All-arounder Savannah Schoenherr posted the news on social media on Thursday, May 11.

While at Florida, she was a three-time All-American and was named All-SEC in 2020.

In 2023, she suffered a broken foot right before the first meet, which forced her to sit the entire season.

