Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Live updates: Saints 2023 schedule leaks, release

Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints...
Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team next to head coach Dennis Allen, left, during a press conference at the Saints training facility in Metairie, La. Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday (May 11) the NFL will release the full 2023 schedule in a 7 p.m. broadcast. By then, most of the games will have already leaked.

New Orleans Saints fans already know which teams the Black and Gold will face in the Superdome and on the road, but will find out Thursday when.

It’s already been confirmed that none of the Saints’ games will take place overseas.

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football, ESPN (via NFL)

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX (per The Athletic)

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

Their 2023 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Saints home opponents in 2023:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Saints road opponents in 2023:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints finished in third place in the NFC South at 7-10.

In the 2023 Draft, the Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round at No. 29 overall.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)

RELATED STORIES

Five takes from the Saints 2023 draft

Five takes on Saints drafting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Track and Field Stadium
LSU hosts SEC Outdoor Championships
Florida's Savannah Schoenherr celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA...
LSU gymnastics picks up graduate transfer from Florida
Former New Orleans Saints and Hall of fame player Rickey Jackson watches teams play during the...
Saints Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson become college graduate at age 65
LSU Tigers
11 LSU football players to study abroad