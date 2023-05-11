Live updates: Saints 2023 schedule leaks, release

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday (May 11) the NFL will release the full 2023 schedule in a 7 p.m. broadcast. By then, most of the games will have already leaked.

New Orleans Saints fans already know which teams the Black and Gold will face in the Superdome and on the road, but will find out Thursday when.

It’s already been confirmed that none of the Saints’ games will take place overseas.

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football, ESPN (via NFL)

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX (per The Athletic)

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

Their 2023 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Saints home opponents in 2023:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Saints road opponents in 2023:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints finished in third place in the NFC South at 7-10.

In the 2023 Draft, the Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round at No. 29 overall.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy | AP)

RELATED STORIES

Five takes from the Saints 2023 draft

Five takes on Saints drafting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.