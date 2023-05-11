Good rain chances continue today but drier, hotter into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A disturbance moving west-to-east across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi is expected to produce another day of good rain chances. Look for a 60%-70% chance of showers and t-storms, with highs in the mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 11 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 11 (WAFB)

A few strong storms are possible, with damaging winds and hail being the greatest threats. The severe weather threat looks greatest to me near and north of the interstates, but the Storm Prediction Center has all of our viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall is possible, with a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted from New Orleans to Baton Rouge northward, and a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk posted elsewhere.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 11 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 11 (WAFB)

Mother’s Day Weekend

Friday will deliver one more day of scattered showers and t-storms before building high pressure results in a somewhat drier weekend. Set Friday’s rain chances in the 40%-50% range, but those chances diminish to around 20% on both Saturday and Sunday. The tradeoff will be more heat into the weekend, with highs near or slightly above 90 degrees in many areas. Keep the heat in mind if you have any outdoor plans for Mother’s Day.

Extended Outlook

A summer-like pattern looks to continue through the balance of next week. Muggy morning starts will give way to warm (almost hot) and humid afternoons, with scattered t-storms possible each day. Daily rain chances are expected to range from 30%-50% through the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 11 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.