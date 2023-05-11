Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former WBRSO employee charged for theft of over $150K

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Bill of Information was filed charging Mandy Nicole Miller, 44, of Baton Rouge, La., with Federal Program Theft.

According to the Bill of Information, from July 2018 to September 2022, while employed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Miller stole cash paid for traffic tickets and hid the thefts by recording fraudulent journal entries in the Sheriff’s Office accounting system. In all, it is alleged that Miller embezzled, stole, and otherwise without authority, knowingly converted to her own use more than $150,000 in official funds.

RELATED LINK
WBR Sheriff’s Office employee used traffic ticket money for personal use, audit shows

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Investigative Audit Services, with assistance from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lyman E. Thornton III.

NOTE: A Bill of Information is an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless adjudicated guilty.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
(Source: MGN)
40-year prison sentence given to Ponchatoula man for rape
Lori Darensbourg
CRIME STOPPERS: Investigators arrest woman wanted since Jan. on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, May 11
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, May 11