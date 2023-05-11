Former WBRSO employee charged for theft of over $150K

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Bill of Information was filed charging Mandy Nicole Miller, 44, of Baton Rouge, La., with Federal Program Theft.

According to the Bill of Information, from July 2018 to September 2022, while employed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Miller stole cash paid for traffic tickets and hid the thefts by recording fraudulent journal entries in the Sheriff’s Office accounting system. In all, it is alleged that Miller embezzled, stole, and otherwise without authority, knowingly converted to her own use more than $150,000 in official funds.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Investigative Audit Services, with assistance from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lyman E. Thornton III.

NOTE: A Bill of Information is an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless adjudicated guilty.

