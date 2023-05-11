A few strong storms possible today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered to numerous t-storms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong/severe/heavy. Storms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain of 1-2″ in a short amount of time, and a possible brief tornado. Storm action will come to an end as we get closer to midnight.

A Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for flooding is in place for a majority of the local area. Low lying, poorly drained areas are most at risk of seeing standing water. The flood threat will be localized over areas hardest hit. Street flooding is the main concern. A majority of the area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather with a slightly higher Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for areas along the state line. One or two storms could become severe. A Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch remains possible as storms eventually move towards the local area later today. All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging wind being the primary concern.

A more typical summer time weather pattern will take shape to close out the week. Expect hot, humid conditions with pop-up afternoon showers and t-storms. High pressure will build into the area over the weekend helping to limit rain chances some.

Expect widely scattered t-showers Saturday afternoon and an isolated t-storm or two Sunday afternoon and evening. As rain chances trend “drier”, afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 90°s Saturday, Mother’s Day Sunday, and into Monday and Tuesday of the next work/school week.

There won’t be much day to day change to the weather pattern as we move through next week. Expect hot, humid weather with pop-up mainly afternoon t-storms.

