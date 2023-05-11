Eggplant Casserole

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Typical of most vegetables served in South Louisiana, the eggplant is often prepared casserole style. By combining meats, seafood, and vegetables, the Cajuns and Creoles are able to create much heartier dishes for their tables

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

4 medium-sized eggplant, peeled and cubed

½ pound ground beef

½ pound (150–200 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ pound butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup chicken stock

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

2 cups Italian bread crumbs, divided

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Boil eggplant in lightly salted water until tender and almost mushy. Drain and set aside. In a 4-quart saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic for 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add ground beef and slowly cook for 25–30 minutes or until golden brown and each grain of meat is totally separated. If the meat has become too dry during cooking, slowly add a little chicken stock. Stir in cooked eggplant and shrimp. Cook for approximately 30 minutes or until vegetables, meat, and eggplant are well blended. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and sprinkle in 1 cup bread crumbs to absorb liquid. Place eggplant mixture in a baking dish and top with remaining bread crumbs. Bake for 20–30 minutes or until golden brown.

