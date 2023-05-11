Facebook
Detectives arrest woman who stole internet system from neighborhood clubhouse

Detectives looking to identify woman who stole internet system from neighborhood club house.
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who allegedly stole an internet system in Denham Springs.

According to LSPO, Michelle Anne Dubroc, 50, of Walker, La., was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Detectives said the suspect entered a building on Evers Drive, cut all the camera wires, and stole the neighborhood Club House’s entire internet system.

Officials say the suspect left the property driving a white 4-door SUV.

The stolen equipment was recovered, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

