CRIME STOPPERS: 5th suspect wanted in connection with murder of pregnant woman

Torey Campbell
Torey Campbell(BRPD)
By Rian Chatman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the fifth suspect connected to a fatal shooting that left a pregnant woman dead, officials said.

Torey Campbell, 18 is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

According to officials, he has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 130 lbs., and is 5′3″.

Investigators believe that Campbell is connected to the deadly shooting of Kerisha Johnson and her unborn child back in April.

If you have information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

