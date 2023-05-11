Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Burglar caught on camera inside of Livingston Parish home

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help...
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglar.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglar.

According to authorities, the burglar targeted a home in French Settlement. The person allegedly stole numerous items. Deputies added most of the stolen items would be used for hunting.

Watch video of the incident below:
According to officials, the burglar targeted a home in French Settlement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Burglar caught on camera inside of Livingston Parish home
Burglar caught on camera inside of Livingston Parish home
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 11
A few strong storms possible today
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise