Burglar caught on camera inside of Livingston Parish home

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglar.

According to authorities, the burglar targeted a home in French Settlement. The person allegedly stole numerous items. Deputies added most of the stolen items would be used for hunting.

Watch video of the incident below:

According to officials, the burglar targeted a home in French Settlement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.