Burglar caught on camera inside of Livingston Parish home
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglar.
According to authorities, the burglar targeted a home in French Settlement. The person allegedly stole numerous items. Deputies added most of the stolen items would be used for hunting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
