11 LSU football players to study abroad

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several members of the LSU football team will be taking part in a program that takes them to Dakar, Senegal to study abroad.

The players will be abroad for eight days. The list of LSU football players traveling to Senegal include: running back Noah Cain, receiver Chris Hilton, offensive tackle Emery Jones, receiver Malik Nabers, linebacker West Weeks, running back Josh Williams, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, offensive lineman Bo Bordelon, receiver Javen Nicholas, defensive lineman Fitzgerald West, and long snapper Slade Roy.

“One of the things that I have tried to do since coming to LSU is to not only set the standards and the process of building a program that graduates champions, but to help our players establish an identity outside of football,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “To get the opportunity to study abroad is an experience that student-athletes really don’t get the chance to do so for our players to be able to participate in this unique educational program is something that I think will have a lifelong impact on them.”

