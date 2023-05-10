Facebook
YOUR HEALTH: Mental health awareness month; Replacing bad thoughts

(Pexels)
By Julie Marks and Bob Walko
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - According to the CDC, about one in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. May is Mental Health Awareness month, and it’s a good time to take a look at your habits. There are some simple things you can do to improve your mental health.

More than half of all Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lives. But some small steps can make a big difference.

David Baker, PhD, Psychotherapist and Performance Management says, “We have to look deep inside, I think, and ask ourselves, ‘honestly, What am I struggling with?’ and it’s not often the obvious thing.”

Just being aware of your mental health status is an important step. Also, practice daily deep breathing. Studies show this habit can help regulate your heart rate and nervous system. And keep a daily gratitude journal. Simply writing down two things you are grateful for over two weeks can lessen depression and anxiety.

Doctor Baker says, “Mental health is about being able again to find a joy or a contentment in something simple.”

Also, engage in play! Research shows being playful can lower stress and improve healthy coping strategies when you’re faced with difficult situations. Another must: make sure you get enough sunlight. Vitamin D helps regulate your mood, metabolism, immune system, and more. Experts recommend 10 to 30 minutes of midday sunlight several times a week to maintain levels of vitamin D. Lastly: prioritize a sleep routine. Try to wake up at the same time each day, avoid alcohol and caffeine before bed, and expose yourself to light right when you wake up. With simple ways to improve your mental health.

Therapy is another great way to maintain good mental health. There are lots of online, virtual options for therapy sessions, including BetterHelp, Talkspace, and MBLIVE.

