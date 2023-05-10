Facebook
Woman accused of headbutting child outside elementary school

A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska woman believed to have been intoxicated was arrested after she allegedly headbutted an 8-year-old outside of an elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor was arrested Friday. She was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse, KOLN reports.

Documents say at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking with her students near the school building when she witnessed Taylor, who was allegedly intoxicated, approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate Taylor then lunged towards an 8-year-old student headfirst and struck the child in the head, which caused pain and a noticeable contusion. The employee witnessed Taylor trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the suspect’s arm; however, Taylor slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents say police quickly located Taylor and took her into custody. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the 8-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

