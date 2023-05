BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greg Meriwether and WAFB Street Beat Team reopen a special cold case that even to this day, still troubles the hearts of friends, family, and even the commander of the homicide unit himself.

It’s one he says he can’t shake. Shelby Holmes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.