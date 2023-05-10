Watching Your Wallet: Job Market Outlook for College Grads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College seniors are getting ready to graduate and put their new, hard-earned degrees to use but many employers are looking at their bottom line and whether they’ll be able to hire a new college graduate this year.

Think about this. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted this class of college graduates all four years. And now, it’s the economy. As we get closer to graduation ceremonies, if you have a son or daughter that’s about to graduate from college, you might want to encourage them to be flexible when they apply for jobs.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, companies are looking to hire only about four percent more college grads this year than they did last year. Things change rather quickly. The same companies were surveyed last fall, and employers expected to hire nearly 15 percent more college graduates than a year ago.

Fears of a recession are keeping that number from being higher. So, the best advice is to apply to many companies and look for any opportunities to use your strongest skillset.

Recent layoffs in the technology industry will make those jobs even harder to find. Tech layoffs account for 40 percent of all recent layoffs, according to one industry analyst.

Another hard-hit sector is the information industry. Employers in this sector were projected to hire 87 percent more college grads this year. now, they project a 17 percent decrease.

Experts say new college grads should focus on their skills that are transferable. They may need to get creative to help an unexpected company see what they can offer.

Now, it’s not all bad news. There are still plenty of great, high-paying jobs out there. It just might take more effort to land that dream opportunity.

So remember, be flexible and open-minded to a non-traditional career you expected to land after graduation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.