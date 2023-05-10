Facebook
Teen reported missing last seen in Addis

Christopher Brisco, 14
Christopher Brisco, 14(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The Addis Police Department is trying to locate a missing teenager.

According to authorities, Christopher Brisco, 14, was last seen by his legal guardian at their home on Cypress Hall Lane in Addis on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9.

He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Brisco’s whereabouts is asked to contact Addis Police Department detectives at 225-687-2222 or West Baton Rouge dispatch at 225-490-8599 after normal business hours.

