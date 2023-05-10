Stays soggy for now; drier by Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After morning rains, the rest of Wednesday will see isolated to scattered t-showers. A developing area of low pressure in East Texas will continue to keep sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms in the local forecast.

The low will slowly push north tonight into Thursday. Moisture levels will remain high Thursday resulting in additional chances for pockets of heavy rain and a few strong storms. Storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours of 1-2″ in a short amount of time. This could lead to localized nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas. Storms will also be capable of gusty winds of 30-50 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning. The only positive will be our afternoon temperatures will remain in the low 80°s today and tomorrow.

The low will continue to drift north exiting the area by Friday. That means Friday will return to a more typical summer pattern with heat, humidity and pop-up afternoon t-storms. Highs will stay in the upper 80°s Friday. High pressure will build west over the Mother’s Day weekend allowing for some drier air to infiltrate. Don’t expect completely dry weather Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday, but rain chances do look limited. As we trend slightly drier, temperatures will warm reaching the low 90°s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Don’t be too concerned over rain chances for your outdoor plans with mom but do dress comfortably and stay hydrated with these hot and humid conditions.

A weak cold front will move into the area during the first part of next week. As it approaches rain chances will slightly increase (40%) for the immediate start to the work/school week. The rest of the forecast for next week will depend heavily on just how far south the front can push. Forecast uncertainty remains high beyond next Tuesday.

