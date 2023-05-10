Facebook
SMART LIVING: Eating away your aches and pains

Eggs
Eggs(PRNewswire)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: May. 10, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Nearly half of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic health condition, but eating the right foods may help.

For instance, oily fish contains omega-threes that could help with depression. Experts recommend eating fresh oily fish, such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and herring, at least two to three times a week.

To help anxiety, you might want to try eating more eggs. They contain lots of Vitamin D, which the body uses to produce and release serotonin, the feel-good hormone.

For arthritis, studies suggest green tea may lessen inflammation and cartilage destruction.

If you have high blood pressure, experts recommend potassium-rich foods like bananas. They increase the amount of sodium that your body excretes in urine and can relax blood vessels.

People that suffer from asthma might want to drink tomato juice. Studies show it may help airways relax. Lastly, if you have diabetes, opt for high-fiber foods like oatmeal.

Foods that are thought to fight cancer contain compounds called phytonutrients. Some of these include berries, broccoli, tomatoes, grapes, walnuts, and other fruits, veggies, and nuts.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

