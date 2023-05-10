Scattered storms continue next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains may not be quite as widespread today as what we saw on Tuesday, but scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are still expected. Today’s rain chances are posted around 60%, with highs again topping out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 10 (WAFB)

Much like yesterday, pockets of heavy rainfall will be capable of producing localized flooding.

Thursday-Friday

Little change is expected through the end of the week, with rain chances continuing to run a bit above normal. Look for a 60%+ chance of showers and t-storms on Thursday, with a 50% chance on Friday. Highs on both days will top out in the mid to upper 80s. The threat of some localized heavy rainfall will continue. The Storm Prediction Center has also posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather just north of Baton Rouge on Thursday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that expanded a little farther south in subsequent outlooks.

Weekend Outlook

High pressure looks as though it may strengthen just enough to result in a somewhat drier, but hotter pattern for the weekend. Rain chances are posted at 30% on Saturday and drop to around 20% for Mother’s Day (Sunday). The tradeoff will be more heat, with highs near, if not a little above 90 degrees.

Extended Outlook

Even though it’s only May, we’ll stay locked in a fairly typical summertime pattern into much of next week. Muggy mornings will give way to warm and humid afternoons, with scattered t-storms possible each day.

