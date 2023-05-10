Facebook
REPORTS: Former LSU, Raiders TE Foster Moreau signs with Saints

LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18)
LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, has signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and others.

Fowler said the deal is for three years and $12 million, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Moreau is from New Orleans and graduated from Jesuit High. He was originally a fourth round pick out of LSU by the Raiders in 2019. In four seasons with the Silver and Black, he had 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

RELATED: NFL player learns about cancer diagnosis during routine physical exam

In March, he made it known he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the Saints. At the time, he vowed to beat the cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”

