REPORTS: Former LSU, Raiders TE Foster Moreau signs with Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, has signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and others.

Fowler said the deal is for three years and $12 million, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Quite the comeback in the works: TE Foster Moreau and the #Saints have agreed to terms on a three-year, $12-million deal including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives, agent @JLSports3 told ESPN.



Moreau has a positive diagnosis on his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma recovery… pic.twitter.com/W6E3qqOg4f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 10, 2023

Moreau is from New Orleans and graduated from Jesuit High. He was originally a fourth round pick out of LSU by the Raiders in 2019. In four seasons with the Silver and Black, he had 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In March, he made it known he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the Saints. At the time, he vowed to beat the cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”

