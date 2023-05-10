Facebook
Plaquemine Police promote first woman to Captain in department history

Tammy Eppinette
Tammy Eppinette(Plaquemine Police Department)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine Police have promoted the first female to Captain in Department history.

Police Chief Robert ‘Robbie’ Johnson III and Assistant Chief Stephen Engolio promoted Tammy Eppinette to Captain recently according to Facebook.

Eppinette has been with the department since 2001.

She began her career as a dispatcher and then moved up the ranks to be promoted to Lieutenant in 2020, before this recent promotion.

