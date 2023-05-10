Pair sought after man on bike gets knocked out

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Zachary Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two people after a man riding a bike was knocked out at a store in the Zachary area.

Police say the pair were together at the store. When they left, the unidentified man approached and repeatedly hit another man who was on a bike.

According to authorities, the man on the bike was knocked unconscious.

Zachary Police say the unidentified man is wanted for second-degree battery.

No charges have been brought against the woman pictured at this time.

If you have any information that could help with this case you can contact Ofc. Hebert directly by email at chebert@zacharypd.org or call Zachary Police at 225-654-1922.

You can also message them privately on Facebook.

