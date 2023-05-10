LSU falls to Ole Miss in extra innings of SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The No. 6 seed LSU softball team committed costly errors, and No. 11 Ole Miss found its swing at the right time, as the Tigers fell in extra innings in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, May 10.

The Tigers (40-15) fell 5-3 to the Rebels (30-25) in 10 innings. LSU committed four errors in the loss.

Sydney Berzon started in the circle. She allowed three runs (none earned) on five hits. She struck out seven batters and didn’t walk any.

She was replaced by Ali Kilponen after the sixth inning. She allowed four hits, including a two-run homer, and struck out three batters without walking any.

LSU got on the board first. A single by Georgia Clark sent Danieca Coffey home to put the Tigers up 1-0 in the first inning.

Ole Miss took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning on a series of mishaps by LSU. The Tigers had a fielding error, a passed ball, and two throwing errors that helped the Rebels score. They then scored another run in the fifth inning on another throwing error to take a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers were able to rally back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by Taylor Pleasants to tie it 3-3.

Paige Smith blasted a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to give the Rebels a 5-3 lead and the eventual victory.

LSU will now have to wait for the NCAA Regional Selection Show on May 14 to find out what’s next.

