Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU falls to Ole Miss in extra innings of SEC Tournament

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The No. 6 seed LSU softball team committed costly errors, and No. 11 Ole Miss found its swing at the right time, as the Tigers fell in extra innings in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, May 10.

The Tigers (40-15) fell 5-3 to the Rebels (30-25) in 10 innings. LSU committed four errors in the loss.

Sydney Berzon started in the circle. She allowed three runs (none earned) on five hits. She struck out seven batters and didn’t walk any.

She was replaced by Ali Kilponen after the sixth inning. She allowed four hits, including a two-run homer, and struck out three batters without walking any.

LSU got on the board first. A single by Georgia Clark sent Danieca Coffey home to put the Tigers up 1-0 in the first inning.

Ole Miss took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning on a series of mishaps by LSU. The Tigers had a fielding error, a passed ball, and two throwing errors that helped the Rebels score. They then scored another run in the fifth inning on another throwing error to take a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers were able to rally back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by Taylor Pleasants to tie it 3-3.

Paige Smith blasted a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to give the Rebels a 5-3 lead and the eventual victory.

LSU will now have to wait for the NCAA Regional Selection Show on May 14 to find out what’s next.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

LSU third baseman Tommy White hits a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning against...
No. 2 LSU smashes 4 home runs in run-rule win over Northwestern State
LSU Softball
No. 6 seed LSU makes final preps ahead of SEC Tournament
LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU Softball: SEC Tournament Preps - 5/9/2023
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson on Auburn Series - 5/8/2023