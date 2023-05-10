Facebook
No. 2 LSU smashes 4 home runs in run-rule over Northwestern St.

LSU third baseman Tommy White hits a solo homerun in the bottom of the second inning against...
LSU third baseman Tommy White hits a solo homerun in the bottom of the second inning against Northwestern State.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a disappointing weekend against Auburn, No. 2 LSU handled business against Northwestern State as they run-ruled the Demons.

The Tigers (38-10, 16-7 SEC) collected 11 hits, including four home runs, in their 14-3 win over the Demons (25-21, 10-8 SLC).

Tommy White led the way for the Tigers as he picked up four RBI and went 3-for-4 at the plate including a two-run double and a home run.

Hayden Travinski drove in three runs himself going 3-for-3 at the plate including an RBI double and a solo home run. Cade Beloso also added a solo home run.

Jordan Thompson had LSU’s other home run, a three-run shot in the third part of a seven-run third inning.

LSU will host Mississippi State in their final home series of the season with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

