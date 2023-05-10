Nearly 600 students set to graduate from Southern University for Spring Commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2023!

Nearly 600 Jags are set to graduate from Southern University and A&M College on Friday, May 12, according to a spokesperson for the university.

Graduation will be held at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The doors will open to the public at 9 a.m.

The address is 801 Harding Boulevard.

The event will also be streamed live at subr.edu.

The speaker for the event is Marc H. Morial, president, and CEO of the National Urban League and former mayor of New Orleans.

This diverse group of graduates with be receiving bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

