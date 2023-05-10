Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

More than 1,600 tons of debris removed from nearly 4-mile stretch of Comite River

Comite River
Comite River(East Baton Rouge City-Parish Government)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Government provided an update on Wednesday, May 10, about the progress of the Comite River Cleaning Project.

Officials said since the project started, 1,626 tons of materials have been removed from about a 3.75-mile stretch of the waterway. They added clearing efforts have reached the Central Thruway.

“With every ton of material removed from the Comite River, we are one step closer to a safer and more resilient community,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “The progress we have achieved thus far is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the teams involved in this critical project. We remain committed to enhancing our drainage system and protecting our residents from potential flooding risks.”

According to officials, they are looking forward to receiving permits from the US Army Corps of Engineers in the near future in order to move to Phase II of the progect.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

LSU head coach Beth Torina, designated hitter Georgia Clark, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants...
LSU Softball: Postgame Comments after SEC Tournament Loss
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos says he won’t resign, won’t drop reelection bid after federal charges
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 10
Stays soggy for now; drier by Mother’s Day
Baton Rouge High student named 1 of 3 from La. as U.S. Presidential Scholar