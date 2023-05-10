More than 1,600 tons of debris removed from nearly 4-mile stretch of Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Government provided an update on Wednesday, May 10, about the progress of the Comite River Cleaning Project.

Officials said since the project started, 1,626 tons of materials have been removed from about a 3.75-mile stretch of the waterway. They added clearing efforts have reached the Central Thruway.

“With every ton of material removed from the Comite River, we are one step closer to a safer and more resilient community,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “The progress we have achieved thus far is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the teams involved in this critical project. We remain committed to enhancing our drainage system and protecting our residents from potential flooding risks.”

According to officials, they are looking forward to receiving permits from the US Army Corps of Engineers in the near future in order to move to Phase II of the progect.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.