Metro Council to consider new ordinance to crack down on prostitution, illicit massage businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Metro Council is considering new rules to help crack down on illicit massage businesses in the city-parish.

In March 2023, multiple people were arrested after an investigation into prostitution happening out of several illegitimate massage businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet is proposing an ordinance that he hopes will combat human trafficking and put an end to this type of illegal activity.

“We have to do more, especially on a local level to see how proactive we can be to take a stance against this,” Gaudet said.

The proposal will make it a requirement for any new massage establishment to register with the city-parish. Business owners will also have to go through a background check and will not be allowed to operate if they have a felony sex crime conviction on their record.

Gaudet says the city-parish already has an ordinance in place, but it hasn’t been updated in over 20 years. He believes this new setup will help authorities catch these shady businesses before they can set up shop.

Gaudet says he mirrored the ordinance to the one Denham Springs passed in 2022.

“Just within the last quarter of 2022, and the first quarter of 2023, we’ve had 27 reports of this type of illicit activity occurring just within East Baton Rouge Parish,” Gaudet said.

The registration will also come with a fee. The amount could range between $100 or $200 depending on how many massage therapists are on staff, according to Gaudet.

He says the money will pay for inspectors to dop in and check for any suspicious or illegal activity.

Gaudet says the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy has expressed some concerns about the fee, but he says it’s worth it.

“$100 is a very minimal amount if it means we can protect this industry and keep the reputable players in this industry to continue doing business in East Baton Rouge Parish,” Gaudet said.

The proposal will go before the Metro Council at their next meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

