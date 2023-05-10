LSU finishes in top 5 to advance to NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s golf team surged in the final round of the Palm Beach Gardens Regional on Wednesday, May 10, to make the cut to advance to the NCAA Championships.

The Tigers finished 3-under Wednesday and 15-over for the tournament to claim the No. 5 spot and advance. They edged out Arkansas, which finished 2-under in the final round and 16-over for the tournament.

More to come.

