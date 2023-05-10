Livingston Parish animal rescue group seeks help with fosters, funding

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Dog People of Livingston Parish is a dog rescue group that usually transports dogs from kill shelters or provides low-cost clinics to people in that area.

A spokesperson tells WAFB the organization is receiving more calls involving battered dogs, possibly injured in fights.

Ashley Williams is an organizer with the dog people of Livingston Parish that also serves surrounding areas.

According to Williams, Claus is a Pitbull terrace who may seem healthy now but was found bloody and in bad shape a few months ago.

“You’d never know that somebody was so cruel to him. You’d never know that somebody beat him or left him to be bait for other dogs to tear up,” Ashley Williams said, an organizer with the Dog People of Livingston Parish.

The group wants to bring attention to their need for fosters and funding to help with surgeries.

“It’s even harder to find fosters for healthy dogs that don’t have problems, let alone one that’s going to require medications through the day,” Williams said.

The group is trying to raise money to cover the costs of Claus’ emergency surgery.

