Former LSU guard Alexis Morris waived by Sun

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WAFB) - Former LSU guard Alexis Morris, who helped lead the Tigers to a National Championship, has been waived by the Connecticut Sun, the team that selected her in the WNBA Draft just a month ago.

Morris shared the news via social media on Wednesday, May 10, the same day the team beat the New York Liberty in a preseason game.

In the preseason game, Morris was 0-of-2 from the field. She finished with two points on free throws, three rebounds, and no assists in eight minutes on the court.

The Sun drafted her in the second round (No. 22 overall).

2023 WNBA Draft: LSU guard Alexis Morris selected in second round by Connecticut Sun

In her two years at LSU Morris started 59 games while averaging 15.2 points per game on 44% shooting from the floor and was 80-for-244 from behind the arc.

Morris shined during the 2023 NCAA Tournament, averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 assists per game, and scored 20 in each of the last three games.

