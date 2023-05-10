First Night Market honoring AAPI Heritage Month coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May is Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and several Baton Rouge businesses are gearing up for the first-ever Night Market May 11.

It’s happening at Electric Depot on Government St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

More than 20 vendors will be there to showcase their products and food. The night will also feature entertainment and lion dances.

Patrick Wong, Kay Vong, Laura Siu Nguyen are the co-founders of Night Market BTR. They’re bringing the market to the Capital Region to celebrate their heritage and pay honor to their cultural roots.

Some of the food vendors you’ll see:

Danny Do is the Owner of Deaux Bros and is known for his delicious gourmet hot dogs.

Kimberly Szuska, Owner of Okkitokki

Some art vendors:

Khoi Nguyen

Victoria Hoang

