Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dozens gather to discuss exceptions to abortion bills in La.

A huge crowd gathered inside the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, May 10, 2023,...
A huge crowd gathered inside the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to hear discussions about abortion bills.(Chris Rosato | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a packed room at the Capitol on Wednesday, May 10 to discuss multiple abortion bills.

Right now, Louisiana does not allow exceptions for rape or incest, but that could soon change with the five abortion bills being discussed.

Included in a few of the bills are exceptions to the abortion laws in the state of Louisiana relative to rape and incest, termination of pregnancy that is the result of certain sex offenses and amending definitions relative to the crime of abortion.

Some of the other bills seek to clarify exactly what defines an abortion, and when medical professional can and cannot legally perform them.

For more information check back later for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

CBS
CBS says ‘Survivor’ & ‘Amazing Race’ will be 90-minute episodes; primetime schedule released
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 10
Stays soggy for now; drier by Mother’s Day
Christopher Brisco, 14
Teen reported missing last seen in Addis