Detectives looking to identify woman who stole internet system from neighborhood club house.
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole an internet system in Denham Springs.

Detectives say the suspect entered the building on Evers Drive, then cut all the camera’s wires and stole the neighborhood Club House’s entire internet system.

Officials say the suspect left the property driving a white 4-door SUV.

They are asking the public if they recognize the woman in the video posted to Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 Crime Stoppers 344-STOP (7867).

