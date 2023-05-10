Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

COVID-19 federal emergency ending, industries impacted by COVID

Biden ends national Covid-19 emergency
Biden ends national Covid-19 emergency(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Alece Courville
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Based on current COVID-19 trends, the federal government is declaring the Public Health Emergency over by the end of the day Thursday, May 11.

Tests will get more expensive and vaccines will remain covered for the most part.

As for the cost of the treatment it will depend on your insurance coverage.

The Biden Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travelers later in the week.

This means starting Friday, May 12 passengers will no longer need to show proof of being fully vaccinated to board a flight to the United States.

Jim Caldwell with Baton Rouge Metro Airport said, “We are seeing a continual increase since the pandemic. We are probably near pre-pandemic levels.”

He says the interest to fly the open skies is definitely back after years of scaled-back travelers.

“This is probably the first year that demand as a whole will exceed pre-pandemic levels,” added Caldwell.

The end of the emergency also means the end of vaccination requirements for federal employees and contractors.

The national emergency allowed the federal and state governments to take sweeping steps to respond to the virus.

An industry that took a punch during the pandemic was restaurants.

Owner of Poor Boy Lloyd’s Freddie Taylor explained, “It’s not like it used to be. We used to have lines out the door but every now and then we have a good day.”

He says he did everything he could to keep customers coming in and ordering their favorite meals.

Taylor added, “We followed the rules. We kept separations. We had to set up tables outside. We made adjustments inside.”

He says it wasn’t easy and it took a lot of effort to even keep those doors open.

He credits his family and the loyal employees who stuck around but says staffing woes are still a thing post pandemic.

“Sadly, it’s the hardest problem,” said Taylor.

Surviving the unknown, Taylor says, has him even more optimistic about future business.

“Apartments are coming up everywhere you look that will bring in more people,” Taylor said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Mental health awareness month; Replacing bad thoughts
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
YOUR HEALTH: Smart knee gives clues to stepping success
Lawmakers vote down bill regarding women and abortions