Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CBS says ‘Survivor’ & ‘Amazing Race’ will be 90-minute episodes; primetime schedule released

CBS
CBS(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAFB) - CBS has revealed its 2023-2024 primetime lineup and it includes 90-minute episodes of the popular programs, “Survivor” and “Amazing Race.”

Information provided by CBS:

  • The New Dramas ELSBETH and MATLOCK and the previously announced TRACKER Join 22 Returning Shows
  • New Schedule Features Expanded 90-Minute Editions of SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE on Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM
  • Super Bowl LVIII Will Air on Feb. 11, 2024 TRACKER to Premiere After the Super Bowl New Comedy POPPA’S HOUSE, Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., to Debut Mid-Season

MONDAY – Monday’s winning slate returns intact with the popular comedies THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA opening the night from 8:00-9:00 PM. At 9:00 PM, the #1 broadcast series, NCIS, returns for season 21, leading into the third season of NCIS: HAWAI`I at 10:00 PM. 

TUESDAY – FBI Tuesday returns with the top-rated lineup of the night. FBI opens the night at 8:00 PM, followed by FBI: INTERNATIONAL at 9:00 PM and FBI: MOST WANTED concluding the block of heroic storytelling at 10:00 PM. 

WEDNESDAY – Two iconic reality series will expand to 90 minutes each to deliver a full night of adventure and challenges. The groundbreaking broadcast hit and most-watched reality show on Paramount+, SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off the night at 8:00 PM. At 9:30 PM, the globe-trotting, Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan returns, ending at 11:00 PM. 

THURSDAY – Thursdays kick off with the top two comedies on television. The #1 comedy, YOUNG SHELDON, anchors the night at 8:00 PM, leading into the #2 comedy series, GHOSTS, at 8:30 PM. At 9:00 PM, the witty drama SO HELP ME TODD, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, returns and serves as a perfect pairing with the humorous new drama ELSBETH, starring Carrie Preston, at 10:00 PM. 

FRIDAY – CBS’ most dominant night will feature the return of S.W.A.T. at 8:00 PM followed at 9:00 PM with television’s #1 new series and CBS’ #1 streaming series on Paramount+, FIRE COUNTRY. At 10:00 PM, Friday’s consistent winner, BLUE BLOODS starring Tom Selleck, closes out one of television’s strongest nights as it returns for its 14th season. 

SATURDAY – CBS’ Saturday night lineup features encore broadcasts of the Network’s popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed at 10:00 PM by the true crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series. 

SUNDAY – As always, CBS’ Sunday night starts at 7:00 PM with 60 MINUTES, television’s acclaimed #1 news program, followed at 8:00 PM by the new legal drama MATLOCK, starring Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates. At 9:00 PM, one of television’s top shows, averaging over 10 million multiplatform viewers a week and reigning as the most-watched drama among African American viewers, THE EQUALIZER, starring Queen Latifah, returns for a fourth season. During the first half of the season, when the CBS Sunday primetime lineup often starts later due to late afternoon NFL broadcasts, the 10:00 PM slot will feature encore broadcasts of popular Network dramas. CSI: VEGAS returns for its third season to anchor the 10:00 PM slot later in the year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 10
Stays soggy for now; drier by Mother’s Day
A huge crowd gathered inside the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, May 10, 2023,...
Dozens gather to discuss exceptions to abortion bills in La.
Christopher Brisco, 14
Teen reported missing last seen in Addis