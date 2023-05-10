CBS says ‘Survivor’ & ‘Amazing Race’ will be 90-minute episodes; primetime schedule released

NEW YORK (WAFB) - CBS has revealed its 2023-2024 primetime lineup and it includes 90-minute episodes of the popular programs, “Survivor” and “Amazing Race.”

Information provided by CBS:

The New Dramas ELSBETH and MATLOCK and the previously announced TRACKER Join 22 Returning Shows

New Schedule Features Expanded 90-Minute Editions of SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE on Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM

Super Bowl LVIII Will Air on Feb. 11, 2024 TRACKER to Premiere After the Super Bowl New Comedy POPPA’S HOUSE, Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., to Debut Mid-Season

MONDAY – Monday’s winning slate returns intact with the popular comedies THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA opening the night from 8:00-9:00 PM. At 9:00 PM, the #1 broadcast series, NCIS, returns for season 21, leading into the third season of NCIS: HAWAI`I at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAY – FBI Tuesday returns with the top-rated lineup of the night. FBI opens the night at 8:00 PM, followed by FBI: INTERNATIONAL at 9:00 PM and FBI: MOST WANTED concluding the block of heroic storytelling at 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY – Two iconic reality series will expand to 90 minutes each to deliver a full night of adventure and challenges. The groundbreaking broadcast hit and most-watched reality show on Paramount+, SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off the night at 8:00 PM. At 9:30 PM, the globe-trotting, Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan returns, ending at 11:00 PM.

THURSDAY – Thursdays kick off with the top two comedies on television. The #1 comedy, YOUNG SHELDON, anchors the night at 8:00 PM, leading into the #2 comedy series, GHOSTS, at 8:30 PM. At 9:00 PM, the witty drama SO HELP ME TODD, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, returns and serves as a perfect pairing with the humorous new drama ELSBETH, starring Carrie Preston, at 10:00 PM.

FRIDAY – CBS’ most dominant night will feature the return of S.W.A.T. at 8:00 PM followed at 9:00 PM with television’s #1 new series and CBS’ #1 streaming series on Paramount+, FIRE COUNTRY. At 10:00 PM, Friday’s consistent winner, BLUE BLOODS starring Tom Selleck, closes out one of television’s strongest nights as it returns for its 14th season.

SATURDAY – CBS’ Saturday night lineup features encore broadcasts of the Network’s popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed at 10:00 PM by the true crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series.

SUNDAY – As always, CBS’ Sunday night starts at 7:00 PM with 60 MINUTES, television’s acclaimed #1 news program, followed at 8:00 PM by the new legal drama MATLOCK, starring Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates. At 9:00 PM, one of television’s top shows, averaging over 10 million multiplatform viewers a week and reigning as the most-watched drama among African American viewers, THE EQUALIZER, starring Queen Latifah, returns for a fourth season. During the first half of the season, when the CBS Sunday primetime lineup often starts later due to late afternoon NFL broadcasts, the 10:00 PM slot will feature encore broadcasts of popular Network dramas. CSI: VEGAS returns for its third season to anchor the 10:00 PM slot later in the year.

