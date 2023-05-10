Facebook
Burrow, Mahomes will face each other on WAFB on New Year’s Eve

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)(AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals will travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in a Week 17 NFL matchup that will air on WAFB on New Year’s Eve.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The contest will be a rematch of the previous two AFC Championship games.

The full 2023 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11.

