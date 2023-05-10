Baton Rouge High student named 1 of 3 from La. as U.S. Presidential Scholar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high school senior attending Baton Rouge Magnet High School has been named as a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced Daniel Z. Liu received the distinguished honor, along with two other students from Louisiana.

Ananya Bhatia from Caddo Parish Magnet High and Khalil J. McKnight from Hammond High School were also awarded.

“Congratulations to these scholars on a remarkable achievement that places them among our nation’s best and brightest,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “I’m proud to celebrate their success and look forward to the positive impact they can have as future leaders in our state.”

Scholars are selected annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars can be found here.

