Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge High student named 1 of 3 from La. as U.S. Presidential Scholar

(ZUMA / MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high school senior attending Baton Rouge Magnet High School has been named as a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced Daniel Z. Liu received the distinguished honor, along with two other students from Louisiana.

Ananya Bhatia from Caddo Parish Magnet High and Khalil J. McKnight from Hammond High School were also awarded.

“Congratulations to these scholars on a remarkable achievement that places them among our nation’s best and brightest,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “I’m proud to celebrate their success and look forward to the positive impact they can have as future leaders in our state.”

Scholars are selected annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars can be found here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos pleads not guilty, charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 10
Stays soggy for now; drier by Mother’s Day
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police
Police Lights
1 person shot in Baker; person in custody