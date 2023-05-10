Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 person shot in Baker Tuesday night

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night, May 9.

Police Chief Carl Dunn says his officers found the victim on Main Street at around 8:45 p.m., but they believe the shooting happened at another location.

First responders say one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No word on what led up to this shooting at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Livingston Parish implements next-generation 911 technology
Livingston Parish implements next-generation 911 technology
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Istrouma Magnet High School
Coach’s alleged misconduct with student under investigation, sources say