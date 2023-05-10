1 person shot in Baker Tuesday night

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night, May 9.

Police Chief Carl Dunn says his officers found the victim on Main Street at around 8:45 p.m., but they believe the shooting happened at another location.

First responders say one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No word on what led up to this shooting at this time.

