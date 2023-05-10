Facebook
1 person shot in Baker Tuesday night; suspect in custody

Police Chief Carl Dunn reported his officers found the victim on Main Street at around 8:45 p.m.
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baker Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, May 9.

Police Chief Carl Dunn said one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Dunn reported his officers found the victim on Main Street at around 8:45 p.m., but they believe the shooting happened on Van Buren Street.

Chief Dunn added the victim had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

